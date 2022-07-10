FIREFIGHTERS dealt with a crop fire yesterday evening as the hot weather continued.

Crews from Thirsk and Ripon attended a blaze at Catton Moor Lane, Catton, just after 5pm.

They found a fire measuring around 12 squared metres in a field of crops.

One hose reel jet was used to damp down hotspots.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say the fire is believed to have started due to overheated bearings on a combine harvester.