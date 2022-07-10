FOUR cyclists have pedalled 290 miles from York to Münster, York's twin city in Germany.

David Gardiner, David Cowling , Ursula Lanvers and Chris Copland, members of the cities' Twinning Association, set off from the Tyburn, Knavesmire, on June 30 and cycled via Hull, Rotterdam, Utrecht and Arnhem to arrive at the Schlossplatz in Münster on July 4, while other members of the association followed by rail.

Association chair Ursula Lanvers said:"After a break in our Twinning activities due to Covid, we are really excited to launch this event. May this be the first twinning cycle event of many!"

The cyclists and the rail visitors have been hosted by families in Münster and treated to a reception at the city’s Hall of Peace, and have also been enjoying tours of the city and region on foot, bicycle and rickshaw.

Ursula said one goal of the exchange was for the two cities to learn from each other’s approaches to cycling.

"A report will be compiled during the visit and shared through the York Cycling Campaign with the City Council, Civic Trust and all those into active travel,"she said.

"In the summer of 2023, York will host a return visit from members of Münster’s cycling community."