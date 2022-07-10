Many thousands enjoyed a great day at the races in York yesterday, with crowds back to pre-pandemic levels.

Racecourse bosses say the 63rd celebration of the John Smith’s Cup was another day to toast the success of the event across those decades.

The weather was perfect for the second day of racing, as it was for the first day of cup racing on Friday.

York Press Camera Club Member Jack Liddle also supplied many magnificent photos of the horses in action from that first day.

But crowds also dressed for the occassion, with many putting their best frocks on for the day, as also shown in pictures supplied by York racecourse.

Knavesmire spokesman James Brennan said: "The racing was as fascinating as ever, be that the third success of the meeting for the Crisford yard courtesy of Without A Fight in the John Smith’s Silver Cup, the impressive turn of foot of Royal Acclaim in the John Smith’s City Walls, or the battling win of Anmaat in the feature contest itself."

There were two wins on the day for Middleham trainer Karl Burke, which established his lead in the Trainer’s title race at York.

Karl now has eight wins since May.

There was also an impressive treble for jockey Andrea Atzeni, which put the Newmarket rider at the head of his race, sitting on six.

The sun shone and a crowd back at 2019 levels of around 27,000, enjoyed the weather as well as the sport, the food and the drinks.

James added: "The Racecourse were grateful for the support of the Yorkshire racing public and so were delighted that it seemed such an enjoyable afternoon."

Racing and Music fans do not have to wait too long before another opportunity to visit the Knavesmire.

The Music Showcase Weekend takes place on Friday evening July 22 and Saturday July 23.

It will see Madness then Sugababes perform after seven great races.