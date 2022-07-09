Vegetation fires continued to be the focus on North Yorkshire fire crews today.

Today, crews were called to North Moor, Huntington, just after 12-noon.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say a crew from Huntington responded to a report of trees and hedging on fire in the garden of a residential property.

Crews extinguished approximately 20sqm of hedges and a tree after a controlled burning was left unattended.

Later this afternoon, they also reported an incident at Kingsway North in Tork at 2.41pm.

They said: "A crew from Acomb responded to a report of youths setting fires in an area of woodland.

"Crews extinguished a fire using a knapsack sprayer and gave advice to young persons and local residents."

Meanwhile, the warm, dry weather is set to continue, suggesting even more such fires tomorrow and in the days ahead.