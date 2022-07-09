Police have issued a warning as York and North Yorkshire are set to sizzle as the heatwave continues.

The forecasts for hot weather come as North Yorkshire Police today warned people to be careful near water.

Today saw temperatures in the high 20s, making it ideal for many at events such as Haxby Carnival or the races at York.

Sea breezes kept temperatures a little cooler on the east coast but Scarborough still made the high teens and it is forecast to reach 23C on Tuesday.

However, the BBC forecasts much higher temperatures for York, with 27C (81F) for tomorrow (Sunday) and a heatwave high of 29C (84F) on Tuesday.

The rest of the week is also set fair with temperatures dipping to a daily maximum of 22C (72F) on Thursday before rising to 25-26C (77-79F) next weekend.

The following week is also forecast to be fine, with similar temperatures.

The Met Office largely agrees, with it forecasting 28C (82f) tomorrow (Sunday) and Monday, 26C (79F) on Tuesday before dropping to 22C (72F) on Thursday, before rising again at next weekend.

For Sunday, it said: "Long spells of sunshine once any early patches of mist or low cloud clear. Becoming very warm inland with light winds, although onshore breezes develop to keep coastal areas cooler. Maximum temperature 28 °C."

For the outlook for Monday to Wednesday, it added: "Bright or sunny periods Monday and Tuesday, although increasingly cloudy later Tuesday. Very warm, locally hot. Wednesday slightly cooler, with a band of cloud and some showery rain clearing south."

Earlier today, North Yorkshire Police warned of the potential risk of drowning.

It follows a York doctor yesterday warning of potential risks to the very young, elderly and at risk groups from hot weather.

Today, North Yorkshire Police said: "The sun has got its hat on, It looks like we’re in for a glorious weekend of weather here in North Yorkshire and York, so if you’re heading to the beaches, rivers, lakes and other lovely spots for a swim, please take care and enjoy the water responsibly.

"All too often, we're called to incidents, along with our Fire and Rescue Service colleagues, where someone has got into difficulty. Tragically, some of these will be fatal."

They then issued the following tips to keep safe:

- If you spot someone in difficulty in the water, dial 999 and ask for the fire service inland, and ask for the coastguard at the coast .

- Look around and see if there's any rescue equipment nearby.

- If you accidentally end up in the water don't panic. Relax, extend your arms and legs and float on your back until you can control your breathing.

- If you are caught in a rip, don’t try to swim against it. If you can, stand, wade, don’t swim. If you can’t stand, swim along the shore until you can get back to the beach where possible. Raise your hand and shout for help.

- If you're visiting open water with your family, always supervise children. Drowning can happen fast and silently

- Don’t mix water with alcohol. You are more likely to get into difficulty if you have drunk alcohol - don’t drink and swim.

- Don’t get cut off by the tide: check the times of high and low water before swimming in the sea or in estuarine waters.

- Although many people’s natural instinct will be to try to save someone in difficulty, resist the urge to jump in - as soon as you enter the water, you will be putting your life in danger too.

- Instead, try to reach the person with a long stick, a scarf, clothes or anything else, and crouch or lie down to avoid being pulled in.

- Throw a rope if you have one, and pull the person back to shore. Or throw something that will float such as a ball, a plastic bottle or a lifebuoy.

North Yorkshire Police added: "If you follow all that advice, hopefully you won't go too far wrong. So let's all enjoy the weather (while it lasts!) and stay safe."