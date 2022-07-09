Haxby came together today as an old friend returned after a long absence.

Hundreds, if not thousands, lined the streets of this pretty village north of York for its carnival procession.

Taking place for the first time since 2019, Haxby Carnival was back in style.

As crowds lined up, I heard someone say "the whole village is here."

And the welcome was as warm as the weather.

Led by a town cryer, the parade featured the York Pipe band, various children's clubs from the area, and classic cars from more memorable times like the 1980s, so we could recall the Triumph Acclaim and Vauxhall Nova. There were also motorbikes.

In the village park a funfair with traditional rides delighted all, and there were traders and the regular summer fayre stalls were also present.

Two very fine tombolas had copious amounts of booze as prizes.

If that wasn't enough, Ainsty Ales of Acaster Malbis was there, and the Cooper King Distillery from nearby Sutton-in-the Forest was promoting its gin.

The gin company's Mark Inman said the carnival was absolutely fantastic and there was a great atmosphere among the traders hoping to do well.

"It's a perfect day for an ice cold grin and tonic," he said.

If cakes are more your thing, James Robinson of Jar Bakes and Cakes had a most colourful selection on show.

The York-based business has only operated a few months, and after the success of the Skelton fair last month, James thought he would give Haxby a go.

Though the carnival has only just begun, James said it was going really well "now the band has turnedsd up."

The WI was present too, running a 'grab a bag' for a quid, which contained a surprise.

"It's absolutely fantastic to be back," said former president Angela Bailey.

"Hopefully we will get some extra members. We have always had a stall here. It's great to see everybody out and taking part again."

Dad Andy Pritchett, with daughters Danni and Millie, called it 'brilliant' to see the return of carnival.

"It's super here, we come every year."

Over on the stage, the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr, declared the carnival open.

He told the crowds that in the month of so since taking his chains, he has attended around 35 events, ranging from the Kyiv City Ballet to those relating to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Quizzed by a Jorvik Radio compere, he admitted this is challenging for the waistline, but he had dieted a little in preparation.

Haxby Town Council chairman Grant Cockburn declared the turnout 'absolutely fantastic' and thanked the carnival committee.

And so the fun continued, with several hours still to go.

*If you have any carnival pictures you wish to share, please email darren.greenwood@newsquest.co.uk