Petitions will be presented to City of York Council next week from two areas wanting new ResPark zones.

Parking problems have grown in the Huntington Road area close to Nestle, affecting residents in Ashville, Kitchener and Oakville Streets, who often struggle to park where they live.

And residents of Dodsworth Avenue have put their names to a petition in what they say is a response to increasing commuter parking that causes them similar problems.

Ward councillor for Heworth, Cllr Bob Webb said: "Dodsworth Avenue, as well as being used by commuters parking for the city centre, is also a bus route so parking can cause a number of difficulties there. Most residents know ResPark will cost them individually should it be agreed, so I don’t think this is a decision they take lightly. It tends to be more out of desperation, particularly when you consider York’s ResPark scheme is one of the most expensive in the country”.

Cllr Anna Perrett, who also represents Heworth ward said on the Huntington Road area petition: "It’s not unreasonable to expect to park near your own house, but that has been an issue for residents living in a number of short, narrow terraced streets close to Nestle.

“The ResPark system is far from perfect and given the level of demand for new zones, its important residents set the ball rolling now as it could be two years or longer before it gets implemented, if supported”.

Both petitions are due to be presented at a meeting of the full council on Thursday