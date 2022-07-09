Police have arrested a driver in York suspected of stealing petrol from filling stations across the county.
The man was arrested by the BP on the York Outer ring road this morning close to the McDonalds fast food restaurant by the A59.
He was later found to have taken drugs.
Sgt Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police said on twitter is morning: "McNicked! Driver of the Saab arrested on suspicion of a number of make offs from fuel stations across the county.
"Also tested positive for cannabis on a @DrugWipeUK so further arrested."
The roads policing sergeant and senior investigating officer said a blood sample has been obtained, which will be sent to police forensics for analysis.
Sgt Cording added: "He has been interviewed and charged with making off without payment and enquiries ongoing with other identified offences."
