Fire crews today rescued a man who was trapped in shrubbery.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue report the incident happened just before 6am at Sands Lane, Filey.
A crew from Filey assisted a male who had fallen approx 6ft down a bank where he had become trapped.
Crew power and a triple extension ladder were used in the rescue.
The male was found unharmed.
