Burning vegetation was the focus of call-outs from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue overnight.

The call-outs come as the weekend is set to be warm and dry, raising the risk of fires in open countryside.

Already the North Yorkshire Moors Railway has announced reduce services this weekend to cut the risk of fires alongside its tracks.

Malton crews attended a blaze at Settrington, a few miles east of Malton, to put out a fire involving 500m2 of vegetation.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette. Crews used knapsack sprayers to extinguish the fire.

The call-out was at 6.02pm.

Shortly afterwards, at 6.54pm, Selby crews when to West Lane, Burn, to put out two small fires in the open using wildfire packs. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Furthermore, just before midnight, crew from Filey responded to reports of a large fire sighted in a field.

On arrival crew confirmed this was a large controlled burn under good supervision.

Other call-outs included at 7.01pm, York and Huntington crews attending a fire involving a residential property at Hawthorn Close, Haxby.

The fire was caused by cooking left unattended. The fire was out on arrival.