Police were out in force in a North Yorkshire town yesterday (Friday).

Specialist Project Servator officers were deployed in Harrogate, recruiting extra eyes and ears on the run up to the Great Yorkshire Show.

The popular event runs from next Tuesday until Friday.

Officers were out and about in the town centre, including the Victoria shopping centre.

The extra patrols follow a similar heavy presence last month under the initiative.

Likewise, North Yorkshire Police undertakes similar events in York and other locations across the county.

Police said on twitter: "Thank you to @ShopVictoriaHG and to everyone who took the time to speak to our officers."

Project Servator is an 'inclusive collaborative community strategy' that relies on local people and businesses to be the eyes and ears for the police.

It encourages residents and staff to be vigilant and to be the eyes and ears for the police and to ensure safety and security.

The police have used information campaigns to support these deployments.

It was first tried out in London in 2014.