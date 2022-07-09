The latest cohort of 26 apprentice constables at North Yorkshire Police have just completed the initial training phase of the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship.

The occasion was marked in the traditional manner, with a passing out ceremony taking place at its headquarters near Northallerton on Friday June 24.

Family and friends were present, or joined remotely, to watch the celebration.

The 26 new officers will now be posted across the force, but will remain assigned to their professional development unit so they continue to be supported in meeting the demanding academic requirements of the three-year degree course for a BSc in Professional Policing Practice.

North Yorkshire Police delivered the course with the help of the Open University. The lead trainer for the cohort was Kelly Titchener, supported by Catherine Convery Brown, PC Dan Hartley and PC Cath Foster.

Superintendent Steve Thomas was in attendance at the passing out ceremony to oversee proceedings, along with Andy McGregor Taylor, Sgt Paul Bailey and representatives from the Learning and Development team, to congratulate the officers on their achievements to date and wish them well in their future careers with North Yorkshire Police.

A force spokesperson said: "The new officers have since had a well-deserved week off and have now commenced their postings. So if you see any of our new colleagues out and about, please give them a warm welcome!"