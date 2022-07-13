FISHERGATE School in York is now into its third century - and today we show photos from its past.
The school opened in August 1895 and was one of several designed by the renowned local architect Walter Brierley.
In our main photo from the city council's archives, we can see how different the area looked back in the 1930s.
Instead of the row of houses which exist today on the corner of Escrick Street, there are advertising hoardings.
One of the advertisements for Ogden's Tabs cigarettes sells by saying 'British Made by British Labour', another claims rather grandly that Yorkshire Relish is 'the most delicious sauce in the world'.
We hope you enjoy the old photos, including some of pupils of recent years and the friendly 'lollipop lady' Joyce Donkin who worked at the school for more than 40 years.
