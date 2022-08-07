LIVE BLOG: York City v Middlesbrough

- York City begin their pre-season ahead of their upcoming Vanarama National League campaign with a friendly against Middlesbrough at the LNER Community Stadium. Can York pick up the win against Sky Bet Championship opposition? Live updates from 7pm.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here