EMERGENCY services were called in after a woman trapped her finger in a lawnmower in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say their firefighters were called out to Rowan Avenue in New Earswick at 11.11am today (July 8) after reports that a woman had injured herself while gardening.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Huntington responded to a woman who had trapped her finger in a lawnmower whilst trying to retrieve a piece of metal it had picked up while cutting the grass.
"The crew used a saw to cut the metal and free the lady's finger.
"No injuries were sustained."
