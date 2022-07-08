EMERGENCY services were called in after a woman trapped her finger in a lawnmower in a York village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say their firefighters were called out to Rowan Avenue in New Earswick at 11.11am today (July 8) after reports that a woman had injured herself while gardening.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Huntington responded to a woman who had trapped her finger in a lawnmower whilst trying to retrieve a piece of metal it had picked up while cutting the grass.

"The crew used a saw to cut the metal and free the lady's finger.

"No injuries were sustained."