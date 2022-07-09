A YORK pharmacy is celebrating winning four awards as it marks its 10th anniversary.

Monk Bar Pharmacy, an independent late night business in Goodramgate, was opened in July 2012 by local pharmacists, Paul Brett and Neil Withycombe, who say they wanted to return to the traditional caring values of pharmacy whilst providing modern services aimed at serving the needs of the community.

Paul said it was one of the first pharmacies in the country to offer a travel vaccination service, and it was now extremely busy.

Neil said it administered more than 11,500 vaccinations last winter and has 19 employees and is looking to recruit nine more staff.

They said the pharmacy's efforts were rewarded at an awards ceremony run by Community Pharmacy NY, its Local Pharmaceutical Committee which covers about 140 pharmacies

across York and North Yorkshire.

Monk Bar received four awards, including Pharmacy Team of the Year and Community Pharmacy Heroes of the Year, and its apprentice, Jack Brown, and delivery driver, George Furneaux, were also awarded for their care of often very vulnerable customers.

Paul said: "We will definitely be keeping our traditional community customer service values whilst expanding our clinical services even further beyond people’s expectations of a pharmacy."