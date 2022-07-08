THREE men have been jailed and a fourth given a suspended prison sentence in recent cases at York Magistrates Court recently.
All but one were before the court for offences of violence.
Samuel Peter Myers, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 weeks. He pleaded guilty to assault. He was ordered to pay a £122 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Craig Topley admitted assaulting an emergency worker who was a police detective inspector in York and failure to provide a breath test. The 44-year-old from Well Garth Mount, Leeds, was given a 32-week prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does nine months’ alcohol treatment, 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work. He must also pay the police officer £200 compensation.
Marley Joseph Ward, 31, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted assaulting a police emergency worker. He was also ordered to pay the officer £150 compensation.
Mohamed Nazirur Rahman, 48, of Hull Road, York, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was banned from driving for a further 25 months and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article