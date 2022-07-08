POLICE are set to hold a community engagement event in York following reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.
North Yorkshire Police have recently been made aware of instances of anti-social behaviour in the Chapelfields area, so an event has been organised to give residents the chance to voice their concerns to the police and partner agencies.
The police want to understand from the residents’ perspective what these issues are so they can put a robust plan in place to tackle them.
The event will take place at Sanderson Community House in Bramham Road in York on Tuesday July 12 between 5pm and 7pm.
North Yorkshire Police Inspector Lee Pointon, from the York outer Neighbourhood policing team said: "This event will help us understand the concerns of residents. I hope as many people as possible from the local community join us so we can gather an understanding on what the problems are."
Representatives from North Yorkshire Police will be joined by the City of York Council Housing team, Neighbourhood Enforcement officers and the Youth Justice Service.
During the evening, officers will be encouraging people to sign up to Community Messenger so they can complete a short survey on the issues that affect them the most.
