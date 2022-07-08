A BUSINESMAN made more than £77,000 through his trade of dangerous toys and pirated goods at a North Yorkshire seaside amusement arcade and elsewhere, York Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivor Miller, 62, must now hand over his illegal profits or face an extra year behind bars.

Last year he was jailed for seven years after he admitted nine charges of distributing goods with fake trademarks, three offences relating to copyright breaches and two offences relating to fake Fingerlings monkeys which contained excess quantities of two phthalates.

North Yorkshire County Council who prosecuted him, told the court Miller, of Sunrise Close, Liverpool, had made £77,468 out of his crimes.

Judge Simon Hickey ordered that Miller hand over £77,468 within three months or serve an extra 12 months in jail.

Last year, York Crown Court heard how Miller had commissioned pirated items to be manufactured in China and imported into this country through a third person.

He then sold them in an amusement arcade in Filey and elsewhere.

When trading standards officers raided his Liverpool warehouse, they found 229,651 dodgy items and when they tested a toy monkey they found it was made of plastics that would produce toxic fumes if heated.