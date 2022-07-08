CHILDREN from a York-based multi academy trust have been immersed in the French language as they joined together for a ‘Café Français’ experience.

More than 100 Year 5 pupils from Carr Junior School and Knavesmire, Scarcroft and Woodthorpe Primary Schools, which all belong to the South Bank Multi Academy Trust, spent the day at the French Café at fellow-Trust school, Millthorpe School.