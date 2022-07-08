CHILDREN from a York-based multi academy trust have been immersed in the French language as they joined together for a ‘Café Français’ experience.
More than 100 Year 5 pupils from Carr Junior School and Knavesmire, Scarcroft and Woodthorpe Primary Schools, which all belong to the South Bank Multi Academy Trust, spent the day at the French Café at fellow-Trust school, Millthorpe School.
Chief executive of South Bank Multi Academy Trust, Mark Hassack said: “This event just shows how much fun learning a language can be. As a trust we are committed to delivering an accessible, enjoyable educational experience."
Assisted by language teachers from across the trust and volunteer students from Millthorpe School, the children learned lots of key French words and phrases associated with food and drink.
In groups, they were then tasked with coming up with a name for their own French Café and designing a stand from which they could sell French snacks and drinks.
