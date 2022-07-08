Businesses in York are increasingly working together to help each other and the city.

Indie York, a group of Independent businesses, has reported a record membership of 250 members , a ten per cent increase on the past year.

The group’s AGM also heard it was also delivering record numbers of maps and brochures thanks to support from York Bid and City of York Council.

Chairperson Rebecca Hill told members at the Grand Hotel it has been a ‘whirlwind’ since she took over from founding chair Johnny Hayes in February 2021.

Rebecca, who owns the Galtres Lodge hotel with her husband, said she it is still difficult times for many as they recover from the pandemic but she could not be prouder what Indie York has achieved.

Rebecca and other committee members have good links with other groups including York Bid, Hospitality Association York and the High Street Forum.

The group has received much local and national media coverage.

After introducing the committee, Rebecca reported 106,000 maps have been distributed this year, compared to the 80,000 printed at the same time last year.

Its website keeps growing, with 25,000 visits in the past year, 17 per cent up on the previous year.

Indie York also has 11,600 followers on Instagram, over 5,500 followers on Facebook and over 3,800 on Twitter.

Some 92,000 Indie York maps were distributed to York homes thanks to support from the city council - more than it has distributed since it started in 2016.

It has also created 25 videos to spread its message and showcase city businesses.

Indie York has also partnered with YorkMix and FirstBus on promotions and it works with York BID.

After a presentation from Jenny Herrera of the Good Business Charter, the AGM then re-elected its committee.

They include Rebecca Hill (chair), Andy Masheder (treasurer), Andy Shrimpton (secretary), June Tranmer, Janette Ray, Polly Bennett, Andrew Lowson, Jonathan Borgoyne, Rupert Harrsons and Sarah Czarnecki.

Looking ahead, Rebecca said campaigns would focus on accommodation providers, Yorkshire Day, and there would be a 7th edition of its map. It would update its website and has booked space for events including the Food & Drink Festival.

“We continue to welcome the support of our partners at the City of York Council, and the York BID, to fund most of this activity,” she said.

Rebecca then called for people to join Indie York, noting its £75 annual fee delivered far more than similar groups, most notably marketing and promotion

For details, go to: www.indieyork.co.uk