THE signs on a popular bike trail have been given a revamp thanks to the hard work of pupils at one York school.

Creative children at Lakeside Primary Academy in Rawcliffe have helped spruce up York’s millennium mileposts – stylish direction signs along the national cycle network.

Amira, Emily and Charlie’s designs were painted by volunteers from Sustrans, the charity making it easier for people to walk and cycle.

It’s the first refresh of the artistic cast iron signs since they were put up at the start of the millennium.

Lakeside were approached by Sustrans to ask if children would be interested in giving new looks to the three York-based signs and class teacher and art lead Dom Walsh was happy to take up the challenge.

It was children from Year 4 and Year 6 who came up with designs that Sustrans said they were “thrilled” to use.

Volunteer coordinator Sarah Donnelly and her team painted Amira’s design – pictured – which is close to York Racecourse.

Another sign, close to Lakeside itself, has already been completed and their final sign will be near York University.