THE doctor in charge of Covid vaccinations in York is urging anyone eligible for a booster jab to get it now- and to wear masks in crowded places - as infection rates soar.

Professor Mike Holmes, of Nimbuscare, warns in his latest column for The Press: "The figures clearly show that it is those people who have not had a booster who are getting the virus more severely and we need to protect those who are vulnerable."

His comments come as latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed yesterday that Covid infections are continuing to rise across the UK, with an estimated 2.7 million people, or one in 25, having the virus - up from one in 30 a week ago.

The rise is being driven by fast-spreading sub-variants of Omicron, BA.4 and BA.5.

Prof Holmes says Nimbuscare is not taking its eye off the ball in terms of vaccinations and continues to offer Covid booster jabs to those eligible at its Askham Bar Community Care Centre.

"As we see the rates of Covid increase across the country, it’s more important than ever that people come and get their booster jabs," he says.

"The latest ONS survey results show an increase in Covid rates across the country which is largely due to two fast spreading variants of Omicron.

"People need to be sensible, continue to practice good hand hygiene and wear masks in crowded places, especially if they are vulnerable."

He says it is the impact of sickness on staffing levels within health and social care services which concerns him: "Given the pressures we are under at the moment, we need to keep our workforce and others, healthy and at work."

He says people can book in for their spring booster jab - their fourth or fifth vaccination - via nhs.uk or just walk in to the site at Askham Bar, which is open all day Monday to Friday and on Saturday mornings.

He reveals that staff had also vaccinated people from Ukraine at York City Church, working with the City of York Council to make sure the families were protected.

He says Nimbuscare is also ready for the launch of the next round of boosters in the autumn as soon as it's given the go ahead.

"This will increase our immunity over the winter period and protect us better to reduce the number of people getting very poorly and being hospitalised,2 he says.

"This booster will be offered to the over 65’s, frontline health and social care workers, residents and staff in care homes for older adults and adults aged 16 to 64 in a clinical risk group."

*Today's column by Prof Holmes is on page 12.