AGAINST the backdrop of the goings on at Westminster this week, children from across York joined together for a youth parliament.

York High School in Acomb played host to the event which saw children from across a York-based South Bank Multi Academy Trust gather together to discuss topical issues.

About 60 children from the the trust, which incorporates Carr Junior School, Knavesmire, Scarcroft and Woodthorpe primary schools and secondaries, Millthorpe School and York High School, were joined at the event by eight councillors from City of York Council as they debated matters which affect them and their families.

Subjects as diverse as climate change, racism, volunteering, shopping locally and the increase in anxiety amongst young people, were all up for discussion.

Ten children from another of York High’s feeder schools, Westfield Primary, were also in attendance.

The children, who were split into groups mixed both by age and school, took part in a number of discussions throughout the morning, facilitated by the councillors.

Event organiser and York High teacher, Vicky Bettney said “It was so refreshing to see the Parliament return after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. We ran the event with a purpose of helping students to build their confidence and communication skills – we certainly witnessed some incredibly articulate opinions and views being voiced.

"All of the feedback from the groups will be shared with our Trust CEO and trustees, the city council and with the schools who participate. We are hoping that in subsequent Youth Parliaments students will be able to design a campaign around issues that they care about, so students can make an impact within their school communities.”

Councillors and staff with pupils at the youth parliament in Acomb, York

Chief executive of South Bank Multi Academy Trust, Mark Hassack said: “I am hugely grateful to Councillor Crawshaw and his colleagues for giving up their morning to attend the South Bank MAT Youth Parliament.

“As a Trust we put a high value on student voice and are committed to giving our students as many opportunities as possible to enhance their communication skills and build their confidence, particularly after a very unusual couple of years. I’m looking forward to sharing some of the outcomes of this year’s session with the Trust Board and to seeing the Youth Parliament develop in the future.”