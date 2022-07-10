House prices in York have gone up by an average of over £2,000 in the month of April, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in April 2022 average house prices in York reached £302,263.

This was up from £299,706 in March, representing a 0.9 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 7.9 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in York?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £498,089 from £494,123 in March

- Up to £498,089 from £494,123 in March Semi-detached houses - Up to £314,837 from £312,486 in March

- Up to £314,837 from £312,486 in March Terraced houses - Up to £262,450 from £259,810 in March

- Up to £262,450 from £259,810 in March Flats - Up to £185,752 from £184,284 in March

How do York house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing York to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £281,161 in April.

In cash terms, the average house price in April was £31,575 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 12.4 per cent in April 2022. Prices were up by 1.1 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of York are the most expensive for average house prices.