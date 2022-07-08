A WOODLAND walk has been created in a York park in memory of former Lord Mayor and tourism boss Keith Wood.

The Friends of Glen Gardens in Heworth decided ‘Keith’s Wood’ would be the best memorial for the late Heworth councillor, who with his wife June ran Ascot House Hotel, situated near the gardens, before he died in 2019.

"He had been a great supporter of - and a member of - the Friends of the Gardens before his death, and his wife June continues to support the Friends," said Adi French, a volunteer gardener.

"A group of local volunteers fundraised for a memorial project in his memory and raised enough money - £7,000 to £8,000 - to improve the area that is now called 'Keith's Wood.'

"The area had a number of lovely, well established trees but it was very dark and underused, and had become overgrown with saplings, weeds, brambles and ivy etc.

"The idea was to clear the area and have a wheelchair friendly path through the centre of this and name it after Keith."

She said the path was now complete and the volunteer gardening group was continuing to work on improving the surrounding areas, as well as the rest of the park.

"Either side of the path have been planted up with birch trees and shade loving plants and spring flowering bulbs, including English blue bells, and a lovely wooden plaque has been installed bearing Keith's name," she added.

June said: "I think it's wonderful. It's a great tribute to Keith."

She said Keith had been a regular visitor to the gardens, including mowing the grass every week. "Everyone knew him," she said.

Keith died after a short battle against pancreatic cancer in September 2019, aged 75.

His family said he always had York at his heart and devoted his life to the people of the city.

He was a Heworth City Councillor for 21 years from 1970 to 1991, and served on almost all the authority’s committees and chaired many, including housing and the York International Festival.

He served as Sheriff of York in 1980-81 and as Lord Mayor in 1990/91, after which he was appointed an honorary Alderman.

He was chairman of the Greater York Hotel and Guest House Association from 1995 to 2001 and became a director of York Tourism Bureau from 2004-2008, and was a director of Visit York, serving for a time as deputy chairman and acting chairman.

Glen Gardens were officially opened in 1915 and features shrub beds and flower borders, including a rose garden and a sensory garden, two bowling greens with a pavilion between the two, a separate Ladies Bowls Club pavilion, two tennis courts and a basketball court, and a good range of children’s play equipment.