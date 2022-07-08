York will be cleaner than ever, thanks to a new partnership that has just launched.

The York BID (Business Improvement District) has run a street cleaning team since it began in April 2016.

Now though, the business organisation says it has taken the initiative to the next level.

The BID has switched to a hybrid model. It is providing all the cleaning vehicles and equipment. And Eboracum Support Services won the tender to provide the staff. Vehicles and uniforms have got a smart new look too.

Thanks to the upgrade, cold, hot and steam wash capabilities are available on tap. And the street cleaning team has been increased, to provide extra cover and flexibility – particularly at key times, like Saturday and Sunday mornings.

York BID operations manager Carl Alsop said: “With the upgraded equipment, our brilliant new team will undertake deep cleans of the whole city centre, which will remove chewing gum, stains, grease and bring the pavements back to life.”

“We are also looking to develop the service, to bring in other elements like basic gardening, painting and window cleaning.”

Helping to ensure York is a clean and sustainable city has always been one of the core York BID commitments.

The street cleaning team will continue to be out daily, cleaning up hotspots and clearing away rubbish and waste left overnight. They also provide a rapid response service for city centre businesses via the hotline – 01904 900181. This is in operation between 6am and 2pm daily.