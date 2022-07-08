FIREARMS officers have seized a car in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the Honda Civic was stopped by Firearms Support Unit officers in York to advise the driver about a defective break light.
But when they checked the vehicle over they found it also had a bald tyre and the driver had invalid insurance.
A police spokesman said the vehicle was seized and driver reported for their offences.
