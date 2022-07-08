THE two people who died in a devastating house fire in a North Yorkshire village have been named.

Inquests will open later this month into the deaths of Muriel Sim, 84, and Iain Scott Sim, 53, on Sunday June 19 in Camblesforth, near Selby.

The roof of the property was completely destroyed by flames after the fire broke out in the early hours.

One man managed to escape the property but had to be treated for injuries. He was said to have been seen in the street, shouting for help as the house burned.

Police and fire service officers conducted a joint investigation into the fire, and have not yet commented on the possible cause.

Villagers said that a widow and her two sons lived at the property.

Mike Jordan, Selby District councillor for Camblesforth, said then that his thoughts went out to the family.

"We need to find out what's happened, because house fires such as this are very rare nowadays, with sofas being fire resistant and so on," he added.

The inquests will be opened in Northallerton on Tuesday July 19 and will then be adjourned to a full hearing at a later date.