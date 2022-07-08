ONE of the largest agricultural equipment dealers in the UK is celebrating its 40th anniversary in style at the Great Yorkshire Show next week.

Ripon Farm Services (RFS), will be showcasing the iconic John Deere 4040 tractor, first launched in 1978, to highlight its 40 successful award-winning years in the agricultural industry.

As previously reported by The Press, RFS is to open a new depot at the 30-acre Eden Business Park near Malton next month.

At the show the 4040 tractor will be taking pride of place at the RFS stand and will be joined by John Deere’s brand-new 6R tractor, illustrating how John Deere tractors have evolved over the years.

Richard Simpson Commercial Director of Ripon Farm Services, said: “This is a very special year for us, since it is 40 years since Geoff Brown, our current managing director, founded the company with friends and fellow businessmen in 1982.

“Since then the company has grown from a small concern to one of the biggest employers in the Ripon area, with some 260 staff and a turnover of more than 100 million.”

Ripon Farm Services (RFS), will be showcasing the iconic John Deere 4040 tractor, first launched in 1978, to highlight its 40 successful award-winning years in the agricultural industry

Geoff, who will be at the Ripon Farm Services stand during the show, said: “The growth of RFS gives me tremendous pleasure, but I would stress that the success of Ripon Farm Services is down to the loyal and committed staff we have employed over the years. They have been the bedrock of this company and their dedication and expertise is second to none.

“I look forward to greeting old friends and new at this year’s show, which, as always, will be a fabulous showcase of what Yorkshire has to offer. Please do come and say hello and help us celebrate our special anniversary.”

The new 6R tractor is designed and engineered to be versatile, light, comfortable and powerful.

RFS will also be supplying a T670 combine harvester with a 30ft header for the President’s Lawn at the show.

Last year RFS gave the largest and most technologically advanced combine harvester in the world makes its debut at the Great Yorkshire Show. The John Deere X9 1100 combine harvester was one of the stars of the show, attracting widespread media attention.

RFS continues to build partnerships supplying agricultural machinery, equipment and support around Yorkshire, Teesside, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. The company is one of the largest agricultural equipment dealers in the UK with 260 staff and annual revenues of £130m. One of the UK’s premier John Deere dealers, RFS leads the way in precision agriculture applications with a dedicated team.

The 163rd Great Yorkshire Show will take place between Tuesday and Friday next week (July 12-15).

Click here to buy tickets.