POLICE are appealing to find the next of kin of a man who was sadly found dead at his home in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police officers are searching for the family of 46-year-old Nigel Bows Hutchinson, who died at his home in Harrogate on Monday July 4.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious," a police spokesperson said.
If you're related to Nigel or you have any information which could help to locate his family, contact Su Gregson at the Coroner's Office on 07787 262846.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article