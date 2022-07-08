POLICE are appealing to find the next of kin of a man who was sadly found dead at his home in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police officers are searching for the family of 46-year-old Nigel Bows Hutchinson, who died at his home in Harrogate on Monday July 4.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious," a police spokesperson said.

If you're related to Nigel or you have any information which could help to locate his family, contact Su Gregson at the Coroner's Office on 07787 262846.