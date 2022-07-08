A YORK GP has issued advice on how to stay well in hot weather as forecasters predict temperatures in York will soar to 29C by Monday.
Dr Abbie Brooks, a GP Partner at Priory Medical Group, said the very young, elderly and seriously ill were most susceptible to health problems in hot weather.
"The heat can make heart and breathing problems worse, and cause symptoms such as dehydration, overheating, heat exhaustion and heat stroke,"she said.
"If you see someone struggling, offer them water and help them into the shade."
She said the main risks were posed by failing to drink enough water, overheating, exhaustion and heatstroke.
A warning has also been issued by the Royal Life Saving Society about the dangers of jumping into rivers such as the Ouse and Foss, or a lake or reservoir, for a cool-off during hot weather, which could cause cold water shock.
BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, says York will see a maximum of 23C today, 26C tomorrow and then a peak of 29C on Monday, amid long sunny spells, before falling to the low to mid 20s for the rest of next week.
