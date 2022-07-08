PUPILS and staff at a York primary school are celebrating an Ofsted inspection which saw them jump up the ratings.

Inspectors Jen Cave, Angela Spencer-Brooke and Mike Smit visited Clifton Green School in Clifton - which at it's last Ofsted inspection was graded 'requires improvement' - and came away giving the school the second highest grade of 'good'.

Nicola Jones who became the acting head teacher in September 2019, having previously been deputy head and and was appointed substantive head teacher in October last year, said she's delighted with the outcome.

She said: "The Ofsted inspection and subsequent published report recognise that our pupils and the community are at the heart of everything we do at Clifton Green.

"Our school values of Striving for Excellence, Creating Opportunities and Nurturing One Another are evident in every aspect of our provision and we are very proud of our pupils, staff, governors and the wider community who have been united in working together to help our children learn, enjoy school and thrive as capable young people in an increasingly tough world.

"We are very much looking forward to the next chapter of Clifton Green’s journey and celebrating everything that makes us a good school, as well as enhancing pupil experiences further."

With 407 pupils, Clifton Green is a large school, which inspectors found has a strong sense of community.

They said: "Leaders’ values of ‘better never stops’ are at the heart of everyday school life. Parents and carers are overwhelmingly supportive of this inclusive school.

"One parent said: ‘My child loves coming to school because the support staff give is fabulous – my child skips to get to school’.

"Pupils feel safe in school. They say bullying is rare. We found that, if pupils are worried, they know who to talk to. Pupils trust adults to sort out any concerns. The leadership of personal development, its provision and practice are exceptional. Leaders’ focus on developing good character traits is consistently applied. Pupils say they are treated fairly and equally.

"They respect each other, talk with kindness and compassion and are willing to try their best. Teachers are ambitious for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and or disabilities."

In terms of things the school could improve, inspectors said attendance is too low and persistent absence is too high.

However they said that robust systems have been in place since September 2021 which are making some progress to improve attendance, but leaders now need to raise expectations of good attendance for all and look to intervene as soon as attendance falls.

Chairman of governors, John Kesterton said: "We are proud to have now shown the fundamental business of educating young people sits boldly alongside everything we do for our community. Education is the key of life; learning, knowledge and skills; growing our young people to be successes in society and opening the doors to academic and personal achievements in the future. We are delighted to be recognised in this way as a Good school."