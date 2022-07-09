IT'S easy to remember the past through rose-tinted spectacles - but things were better then, weren't they?

Well some things were, for sure.

We asked readers to share with us things we could do in the 1980s in York that we can't do now.

From bopping at long-gone night-clubs to buying arty posters on the high street and shopping in a busy and vibrant Coney Street, readers' memories came flooding in.

One recalled popping into the video shop for the latest VHS or Betamax - but surely Netflix beats that one today?!

So here you go - a list of 13 things we could do 40 years ago in York that we can't do now...

13 things we could do in the 1980s that we can't do now...

1. Go to town to get everything you wanted, no Amazon - Jennifer Richardson

2. I could walk down Coney Street when all of the shops were occupied and never risked bumping into anyone staring at their mobile phones! - David Wreglesworth

3 Go to The Old World, the nightclub in Stonegate, the best one in York! - June Caunt

4. Watch York City in the football league at Bootham Crescent and watch York RL at Clarence Street - Dave Potter

Fans clear snow from Bootham Crescent in 1985

5. Shop in Hamleys down Coney Street - Rachel Mann

6. Pop into Athena for a poster - Colin Taylor

7. Sit in the Dijon bar with a pack of Embassy Regal King Size - Garry Moody

8. Go to the baths all day for 15p - Daniel Power

WATCH: Our video shows how York in the 1980s

9. Cycling to Mac’s Videos on Foss Islands Rd, then deciding VHS or Betamax - Colin Taylor

10. Shop in Leak & Thorpe - Heather Green

Shopping at Leak & Thorp in Coney Street

11. Dance to a DJ in a Chinese Restaurant, the Willow - Simon Barnsdale

The legendary Willow Chinese restaurant/disco in Coney Street

12. Drive through The Groves from one side to the other - David Williamson

13. Disabled could access York city centre - Ruby Florence Lea

