AN INQUEST will open later this month into the death of an airman in North Yorkshire during the Second World War.

Pilot officer Alfred Robert William Milne died aged 22 on October 11, 1944, at Bransdale, near Helmsley, on the North York Moors.

His remains, and those of Warrant Officer Eric Alan Stubbs, were discovered at a remote location near Chop Gate, in the Hambleton district, on March 31 2020, along with military memorabilia.

The two Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve air crew were killed when their Mosquito aircraft crashed on the moors.

They had been on a training exercise from RAF Beccles in Suffolk to RAF Turnberry in Ayrshire.

The discover of the remains resulted in a large-scale operation involving experts from the RAF and the Army, as well as forensic archaeologists who were able to identify the remains as male and more than half-a-century old.

A 72-year-old man was arrested in 2020 in connection with the discovery, but North Yorkshire Police and the Ministry of Defence Police said in February that they had concluded their investigation without any charges being brought.

The force said the Crown Prosecution Service had determined that there was not enough evidence to pursue suspected offences.

North Yorkshire Police said in February that the airmen, who were both from Surrey, had been reunited with their families and given military burials on August 12 last year.

Detective Inspector Carol Kirk, the North Yorkshire Police senior investigating officer, said: “At the beginning of this investigation, I don’t think any of us thought we’d be able to identify who the remains belonged to, let alone return them to their families and be given military burials with the dignity and respect that they deserved.

“Even without being able to progress the investigation to court, we still believe this is a significant achievement.

“I have recently had contact with both families and they wish to pass on their thanks to all those involved in bringing Alfred and Eric home.”

DI Kirk added: “On behalf of the investigation team, I thank North Yorkshire Police, Ministry of Defence Police, Army and RAF colleagues who have played a part in this highly complex and challenging operation.

“The commitment, diligence and professionalism from everyone involved has been outstanding.

“I also thank our local authority and community partners for their unstinting support throughout, and to the local residents whose daily lives were disrupted for many weeks while this activity was ongoing at the location.”

The inquest into Alfred Milnes' death will open at Northallerton on Tuesday July 19, when it will be adjourned to a later date, according to the Coroner's website.

There is no mention of an inquest opening into the death of Eric Stubbs and it is not known whether, or when, one will be held.