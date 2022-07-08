A NEW play park in York has been opened, thanks to the work of the local Parish Council and Ward councillors.
The new play area, which is positioned on the village recreation field, features new play equipment, including swings, a tractor climbing frame and an agility trail.
The new facility has been funded through a Parish Council grant of £15,000, Ward Committee grant of £5,000, City Council grant of £17,700 and a £10,000 donation made by Barratt Developments PLC.
The nearly £18,000 funding from the city council was secured as part of the £175,000 playground improvement fund, which was distributed amongst 30 York play areas in 2021, with community partners providing up to £228,000 in match funding.
John Flynn, Rufforth with Knapton Parish Council, said: “The Parish Council are delighted to announce that the new Knapton play area is now open for all to enjoy.
“We are confident that it will prove to be a real asset to the village and is already being well used by residents and visitors.”
Meanwhile, councillor Anne Hook, Liberal Democrat councillor for Rural West York, said she is sure the local young people will enjoy the "excellent" addition to their local community with the opening of the play park.
