UPDATED 10AM: The crash has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash at a junction on a major road through North Yorkshire.
There's been a crash in St Hilda's Street in Sherburn near Malton at the junction with the A64.
Traffic is coping well, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
