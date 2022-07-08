POLICE are searching for a wanted man in North Yorkshire.

Charlie Nelson, from Harrogate, is wanted on a court warrant after failing to turn up to an animal welfare case against him.

Nelson is 28-years-old and is believed to be in the Harrogate area.

Police are searching a number of locations in the area and are appealing for information from the public.

Please call North Yorkshire Police to report any sightings or information.

Dial 101, select option 1 and quote reference number 12210262539.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.