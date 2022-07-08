POLICE are searching for a wanted man in North Yorkshire.
Charlie Nelson, from Harrogate, is wanted on a court warrant after failing to turn up to an animal welfare case against him.
Nelson is 28-years-old and is believed to be in the Harrogate area.
Police are searching a number of locations in the area and are appealing for information from the public.
Please call North Yorkshire Police to report any sightings or information.
Dial 101, select option 1 and quote reference number 12210262539.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article