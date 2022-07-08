TWO drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in North Yorkshire.
As The Press reported at the time, emergency services were called to Sharow near Ripon yesterday afternoon.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they are were called to a two-vehicle crash near Copt Hewick near Ripon, having been called out at 4.20pm.
Sgt Paul Cording is at the scene.
He said last night (July 7): "The road has reopened following the earlier crash in Dishforth Road, Sharow involving two cars.
"Both drivers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"Thank you to those who stopped to assist and my 999 colleagues for their assistance."
