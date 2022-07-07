A YORK Conservative MP has told of his relief at Boris Johnson's resignation - while a neighbouring Tory MP has said how sorry he was to hear the news.

The Prime Minister announced today he was quitting as leader of the Conservative Party after more than 50 of his ministers had resigned from their posts.

Mr Johnson said he planned to stay on as PM until his successor was appointed - expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October - but critics said he should leave Downing Street this week.

York Outer Tory MP Julian Sturdy said he was relieved that the Prime Minister had accepted the only way to bring stability to Government was his resignation.

"It is the best decision for the country, and we can now begin the process of rebuilding public trust and re-focusing on the major challenges facing the country," he said.

But he added that, given the pressures, he would urge the Prime Minister to leave Downing Street this week, allowing his Deputy, Dominic Raab, to lead Government while the Conservative Party leadership election took place.

Thirsk & Malton Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake told The Press:"I am sorry to hear that Boris Johnson has today announced his resignation as Prime Minister."

He said he had supported the Prime Minister throughout the turbulence of the last three years and 'always admired his strength, resilience and optimism, which proved so effective in his delivery of Brexit, tackling of the Covid Crisis and support for Ukraine.'

He added: "Sadly, his position finally became untenable following the revelations and reactions to the Chris Pincher affair.

"We should now prioritise a respectful leadership contest and a smooth transition."

Meanwhile, York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell reacted by saying: “Not before time, Boris Johnson’s world of cheating, lying and deceit has come crashing down around him, dragging his Party into chaos and despair.

"Along the way there have been so many casualties from his personal and political decisions. It is time to ask the country who they want to govern them next.”

Cllr Paul Doughty, Conservative group leader on City of York Council, said it was 'incredible' that Mr Johnson could still be Prime Minister until autumn.

"Multiple Ministers resigned because of him and the party has lost confidence in him," he said. "He quite simply needs to go.

"A way must be found within the constitution or via the new membership of the 1922 Committee to resolve this as a priority. The country can’t afford to be in limbo for months."

Tory former council leader, Chris Steward, also said that such was the disgrace with which Mr Johnson had conducted himself, he should not be allowed to stay until autumn, as he would 'remain a liability.'