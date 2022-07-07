EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash near a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they are currently at a two-vehicle crash near Copt Hewick near Ripon, having been called out at 4.20pm.

Sgt Paul Cording is at the scene.

He said: "Dishforth Road at Sharow is currently blocked due to a crash.

"Please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident."

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Ripon and Thirsk responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

"This incident is ongoing."

Road closed with queueing traffic.

More to follow.