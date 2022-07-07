EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash near a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they are currently at a two-vehicle crash near Copt Hewick near Ripon, having been called out at 4.20pm.
Sgt Paul Cording is at the scene.
He said: "Dishforth Road at Sharow is currently blocked due to a crash.
"Please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident."
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Ripon and Thirsk responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.
"This incident is ongoing."
Road closed with queueing traffic.
More to follow.
*Traffic Alert* Dishforth Road at Sharow is currently blocked due to an RTC. Please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal pic.twitter.com/AIWd9QSeed— Sgt Paul Cording👐🏻😷↔️ (@OscarRomeo1268) July 7, 2022
