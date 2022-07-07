MAGISTRATES have allowed a serial thief to keep his freedom for the second time in three months.
Joshua Richards Griffiths, 29, continued his raids on shops within days of being given a community order for an earlier series of shop raids, York Magistrates Court heard.
When he appeared before the court for six offences of theft earlier this week, he was made subject to another community order.
Griffiths, of Volta Street, Selby, pleaded guilty to stealing razors worth £100 from Sainsbury’s in Abbey Walk, Selby on June 8, theft of three packets of lamb and three of beef worth together £61.77 from the same store on June 9, three bottles of Jack Daniels worth £99 from the same store on June 11 and eight packets of beef worth £65.76 from Lidl on Bawtry Road, Selby, on June 17, and make-up items worth £233.78 from Savers in Selby.
Under the new order, which lasts 18 months, he must complete nine months’ drug rehabilitation, a four-month nightly curfew until November 5 and 30 days’ rehabilitative activities, He was banned from all three shops for 12 months and ordered to pay £65.76 compensation to Lidl.
On May 24, he was given an 18-month community order with nine months’ drug rehabilitation, a six-month nightly curfew and 30 days’ rehabilitative activities for five other offences of shop theft. It was revoked.
