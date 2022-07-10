DO you recognise this corner of York?

It looks quite different today.

This photo comes from the City of York Council / Explore York Libraries and Archives collection.

It dates from around 1933 and shows the junction of Rougier Street, Tanner Moat and Station Road.

The building on the far right of the image is the NER offices - now the Grand, York's only five-star hotel.

The shop on the corner is Lumb's newsagents, which is covered with a large number of advertisements, including one for the Evening Press!

The wall of the adjacent row of terraces is also advertising products, including Johnnie Walker and Nestle milk.

There is also a large poster for Remembrance Day and a hoarding across the railings asking for support for the Red Cross.

The site today with Malmaison hotel

There are two people standing in the street, and a cyclist and a handcart in the distance.

Today, Malmaison hotel stands in the space. The hotel is in the former Aviva building, Yorkshire House, which was built in 1962.

If you like sharing old stories and photos of York, join us on Facebook at Why We Love York - Memories. Click here to join today.