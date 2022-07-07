POLICE in York are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault.
North Yorkshire Police say Lewis Young, 19, from York, is also facing a recall to prison.
He is likely to be in the York or Selby area.
Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 to speak to our Force Control Room and quote reference 12220109839.
