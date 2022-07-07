FRIENDS and family members dressed as superheroes today as they said goodbye to a true York superhero - 'brave, selfless, loyal' Amelia Ellerby, who died last month from cancer at just 19.

Doctors discovered the former Huntington School pupil's upper body was riddled with cancer after it had taken almost a year for her to be called in for a face-to-face appointment.

Amelia's packed funeral at York Crematorium had a superheroes theme, in line with one of her final wishes, and dozens of family members and friends donned capes, masks and Superman T-shirts in response.

The service was told that Amelia had shown 'courage beyond her years' in her battle with cancer and had been 'inspirational.'

Celebrant Fiona Brown said: "A superhero is brave, selfless, loyal and determined in defending others. In her own way, Amelia was a superhero. She would fiercely stand up for her family and friends.

"Amelia was truly loyal to those she cared about. Amelia also showed courage beyond her years in her battle with cancer and in that, she was inspirational."

She said Amelia knew the funeral would be difficult for everyone, and so she had wanted to make it as easy to cope with as she could, in her unique quirky way.

"It’s why she wanted people to dress up, especially in superhero outfits. To all those of you have honoured her wishes – thank you."

She said Amelia was taken from this world far too young. "With all the superpowers in this room, it is tragic that we don’t have the power to be like Superman and to be able to fly around the world really fast to turn back time, or to gather infinity stones and flick our fingers to return Amelia to our sides."

Amelia's mum Tanya said her school years were 'very good.' She said: "She made an impression and had the ability to cheer anyone up with her amazing smile and her banter.

"She wasn’t scared of anyone. If she thought they was in the wrong she told them and their friends as well! She was an Ellerby through and through in that sense."

Amelia's Nana Denise said she was 'the love of my life.'

She said: "You never just had part of my heart, you had it all from the moment you were born, and you looked at me with those beautiful eyes of yours."

She said that before Amelia had left everyone, she had written her a letter. "She said to me she would always be with me, always be my little cheer leader and be with me every step of the way.

"My little darling cheer leader, you will always be in my thought every day and every night. To me, you were so perfect.

"The bravest person I ever knew, and you were only 19. I am so proud to be your nan."

