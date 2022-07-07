MEN who fought on two sides in the Falklands war came to York to see an exhibition.

The Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington is running an exhibition – Falklands Air War – marking the 40th anniversary of the conflict that was triggered by the Argentine invasion of the British territory in 1982.

Among the exhibits are aircraft of the type used in the conflict, including a Falklands-veteran Royal Navy Lynx helicopter.

On Monday (June 27) a group of three former sailors from HMS Argonaut, the Royal Navy ship that carried the Lynx helicopter - nicknamed ‘Jason’ - had a reunion at the museum.

Tim Court was a flight electrical maintenance technician; Ian Sim was a gunner and Robert Gallagher MBE was in operations. They came from as far away as Colorado USA to meet up and have a reunion - and a bacon sandwich in the cafe.

Later in the week, the museum welcomed a group of Argentine visitors, among them a veteran of the conflict – Javier Pereda. Another member of the party – Carlos Pulenta MBE – is an Honorary British Consul in Mendoza, Argentina.

They are a group of friends who are riding around the world on motorcycles in three -week chunks over a matter of years. So far they have been from Argentina to Alaska and on to Europe; their next stop after Elvington was a Scottish distillery.

The Yorkshire Air Museum’s Communications Manager Jerry Ibbotson said: “We aim to honour and respect all those involved in conflict. There was bravery and skill shown by pilots and aircrew on both sides in the Falklands, from British Harrier pilots who were outnumbered ten to one, to their Argentine counterparts who had barely enough fuel to get back to their airfields.

To have veterans from both sides visit us is an honour and reflects our aim to tell stories from history in a calm and measured manner. We are always delighted to welcome veterans or those with a connection to our exhibits.”

Falklands Air War is running until September as part of the Yorkshire Air Museum’s permanent displays.

To find out more click here or call 01904 608 595 the museum is open everyday from 10am – 5pm with last admission 1 hour before closing.