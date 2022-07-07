York's only 5-star hotel has been judged one of the best in the land.

The Grand Hotel and Spa, based at Station Rise, won the best hotel award for a hotel that is in a group, in the annual Cateys Awards, run by the Caterer magazine.

The hotel opened in 2010 following a major refurbishment of the former headquarters of North Eastern Railways built in 1908.

It was tested on its excellence, consistency of product and service, plus business success, including a healthy balance sheet.

Among the judges, James Clark, general manager of the Hilton London Bankside, said: "The Grand creates a wonderful, authentic hospitality experience for each and every guest. The team is a beacon of light in taking care of the York community. Onwards and upwards for this fantastic hotel!"

The competition also cited a combination of investment in the business and strong leadership to guide the hotel through challenging times.

The awards noted the 207-key hotel has seen revenue at an all-time high over the past year, increasing 23 per cent to £2.6m, with a 71 per cent occupancy rate from May 2021 to January 2022.

Behind the scenes work was also cited, such packages for its target audience, including experiential packages like the Dark Skies Experience, featuring stargazing with an astronomer on the North Yorkshire Moors.

This package sold out over the autumn and winter and achieved significant press coverage.

A new room category, the studio apartment, was launched following the refurbishment of an existing bedroom in June 2021. The apartment promises the privacy, space and comfort of a guest's own home, while providing the service and amenities of a five-star hotel.

Looking after staff was another factor of success, with the Grand being the first hotel in York to pay above the National Living Wage, and introducing it as ‘the Grand's Living Wage' for entry level roles.

Mental health first aiders were trained, a student placement scheme was launched and the hotel also supported staff in fundraising efforts, which saw them raise £8,000 for St Leonard's Hospice.

Further perks like monthly payday treats helped deliver an 'impressive' 94 per cent retention rate.

The Grand was also praised for its Grand Goes Green project to make it more sustainable as well as its digital marketing, which saw its database increase by 16,000 over the past year alone.

Simon Mahon, General Manager of the Grand told the Press: “We are honoured to have been awarded ‘Hotel of the Year - Group’ at the Cateys 2022. Our team and wonderful guests are what define The Grand, and we are overwhelmingly proud to receive this accolade and lifetime achievement on behalf of the hotel and the city of York.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us including guests, suppliers, industry colleagues and partners.”