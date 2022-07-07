TWO men have appeared before York Magistrates Court accused of robbery and actual bodily harm.

A 38-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with an incident on Scarborough on Monday. She was released on police bail while inquiries continue.

Barry McGrath, 44, of Trafalgar Square, Scarborough, and Robert Mark Power, 41, of Albemarle Crescent, Scarborough, are both alleged to have robbed a man of a phone, earring and cash and causing him actual bodily harm.

Because robbery can only be tried before a judge and a jury, their cases were sent to York Crown Court. Both were remanded in custody.

They will appear before the higher court on August 1 for a plea and directions hearing when they will be asked to enter their pleas.

Both men were arrested following an incident in Albermarle Crescent at 5.30pm on Monday.

Police called to the scene found a local man in his late thirties who alleged he had been assaulted and that he had had a phone, earring and cash taken from him.