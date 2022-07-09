YOUNG York couple Rob and Catherine Kay have just tied the knot - but they have spent almost an entire lifetime together already!

The couple met at primary school at the age of six - and have been inseparable ever since.

They got married last month in a stylish ceremony at the Normans.

Meanwhile, let's find out more about Rob and Catherine's wedding day...

What is your full name?

Catherine Kay

What area/town do you live in?

York

Catherine with her bridesmaids

Full name of you and your partner

Rob Kay & Catherine Kay

When did you get married?

June 9, 2022

Where did you get married?

The Normans

Where did you have your reception?

The Normans

How did you meet?

Me and Rob met when we were both in Dunnington Primary School when we were both six - and have been joined at the hip ever since!

Tell us about the proposal

Rob took me away for my 21st birthday to a lovely log cabin and it was a total surprise when he asked me to marry him!

What did you both wear?

Rob wore a Marc Darcy suit and I wore the dress of my dreams!

Catherine in the dress of her dreams

What was the best bit about your wedding?

Honestly, the whole day was the best day of my life. Best bits: when I walked down the aisle and saw Rob, and watching our friends and family laughing and having the best day!

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

I would like to say a massive thanks to my mother and father, Joanne and James Lee. Without them I wouldn't have had the wedding I had; I couldn't thank them enough. I would also like to say a massive thank you to Rob's parents for helping us organise the wedding and going above and beyond - Gary and Rebecca Kay.

Tell us about your honeymoon

We haven't booked one as of yet but are going to!

