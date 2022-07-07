A TRAIN firm is asking rail users to think if their journey necessary this weekend ahead of potential disruption due to staff shortages.
TransPennine Express (TPE), which operates trains across the North of England and into Scotland, will be running a reduced service on both Saturday (July 9) and Sunday (July 10) due to continued increased levels of staff sickness.
Customers making essential journeys on these days are asked to plan ahead, check carefully before travelling and allow extra time, as delays and short-notice cancellations are likely.
Kathryn O’Brien, customer service and operations director for TPE, said: “We are sorry to say that we’re expecting further disruption to our services this weekend because of continuing high levels of staff sickness.
“As a result of these challenges, we’re asking customers to only travel if necessary on Saturday and Sunday - and to plan ahead and check before they travel as well as allowing additional time, as services are expected to be really busy.
“People travelling to one of the major events taking place across our network are asked to seek alternative methods of transport.”
Anyone making an essential journey with TPE this weekend is strongly advised to check their train before they travel via the website.
